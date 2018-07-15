Arsenal FC Fans In Kitgum Donate Aid To Needy Households

In short
Jackline Acan, the Kitgum Arsenal FC Fans Base Association Spokesperson says the soccer enthusiasts under their umbrella body organized the annual giveaway event to show solidarity with the underprivileged members of society. The assortments included plastic basins; cups, plates, clothes, soap, sugar and food to child-headed homes, elderly persons and people with disabilities.
Arsenal FC Fans In Kitgum Donate Aid To Needy Households15 Jul 2018, 20:42 Comments 132 Views Kitgum, Uganda Sport Report
In short
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.