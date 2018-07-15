Dominic Ochola
Arsenal FC Fans In Kitgum Donate Aid To Needy Households

15 Jul 2018
Arsenal Football Club players celebrate a community shield success

In short
Jackline Acan, the Kitgum Arsenal FC Fans Base Association Spokesperson says the soccer enthusiasts under their umbrella body organized the annual giveaway event to show solidarity with the underprivileged members of society. The assortments included plastic basins; cups, plates, clothes, soap, sugar and food to child-headed homes, elderly persons and people with disabilities.

 

