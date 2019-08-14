In short
Dr Kassahun Belay says preliminary findings of their study dubbed the 'Therapeutic Efficacy Study on Malaria', being conducted in Apac which has been ranked the most malarial place on earth, Arua and Mubende are showing up to 90 per cent of the samples have no signs of resistance.
Artemisinin-Based Combination Therapy Still Efficient in Malaria Treatment
