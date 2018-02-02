Artistes Speak Out on Mowzey Radio Death, Call for Justice

In short
Several musicians have described Moses Ssekibogo aka Mowzey Radio as an inspirational artiste and a gift that God had blessed this country with.
Artistes Speak Out on Mowzey Radio Death, Call for Justice2 Feb 2018, 19:43 Comments 130 Views Kampala, Uganda Profiles Report
Musicians Pallaso (Pius Mayanja), Weasel (Douglas Mayanja) and Chameleon (Joseph Mayanja) at Rubaga Cathedral where a requiem mass was held for their colleague Mowzey Radio who died on Thursday. Login to license this image from 1$.
In short
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.