Christopher Kisekka
20:37

Artists, Opinion Leaders 'Add Rhythm' to Fight Against COVID-19

27 Mar 2020, 20:24 Comments 201 Views Wakiso, Uganda Health Lifestyle Report
MP Ssenyonga in studio recording an awareness song. (video grab)

In short
Besides musicians, opinion leaders and politicians are also coining messages of appeal and hope, amind the fight against a disease which is now considered the biggest threat to the Human Race. Johnson Muyanja Ssenyonga, the Mukono south Member of Parliament has also used the microphone to encourage the public to wash hands and sanitize so as to fight the virus.

 

