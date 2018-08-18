Olive Nakatudde
17:04

Besigye Calls for United Opposition Front

18 Aug 2018, 17:04 Comments 207 Views Kampala, Uganda Politics Report
Dr. Kiiza Besigye with other Opposition leaders addressing Journalists at his offices on Katonga Road. Olive Nakatudde

Dr. Kiiza Besigye with other Opposition leaders addressing Journalists at his offices on Katonga Road. Login to license this image from 1$.

In short
Dr Besigye said that it was unfortunate that incidents in Arua that led op the arrest of a number of MPs and opposition supporters, came at a time when the Opposition is fractured.

 

Tagged with: opposition leader dr. kizza besigye united opposition force

IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.