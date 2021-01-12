Arua Central Division NUP Parliamentary Candidate Feared Kidnapped

In short
According to Saddam, plain-clothed men stormed Hadad’s residency two weeks ago and ordered him to come out but he was stopped by his family and neighbours. He also claimed that some people from the NRM camp approached Hadad and asked him to abandon his candidature in exchange for money in vain. The NUP camp has given security 48 hours to produce least they take to the streets.
Arua Central Division NUP Parliamentary Candidate Feared Kidnapped12 Jan 2021, 12:08 Comments 202 Views Arua, Uganda Crime Politics 2021 Elections Breaking news
