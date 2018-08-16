In short
URN sought out the DPP Spokesperson, Jane Kajuga to ascertain whether they had received and sanctioned the files against the suspects. Kajuga said neither the Gulu Resident State Attorney nor the one of Arua had received any files in connection to the Arua incident.
DPP Yet to Receive File on Arua Suspects Top story16 Aug 2018, 11:50 Comments 144 Views Kampala, Uganda Crime Report
Bobi Wine and Kasiano Wadri hours before they were arrested during the final campaign rally procession Login to license this image from 1$.
In short
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.