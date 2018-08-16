Dear Jeanne
DPP Yet to Receive File on Arua Suspects Top story

16 Aug 2018, 11:50 Comments 144 Views Kampala, Uganda Crime Report
Bobi Wine and Kasiano Wadri hours before they were arrested during the final campaign rally procession Bobi Wine

In short
URN sought out the DPP Spokesperson, Jane Kajuga to ascertain whether they had received and sanctioned the files against the suspects. Kajuga said neither the Gulu Resident State Attorney nor the one of Arua had received any files in connection to the Arua incident.

 

