Alex Otto
10:15

Ugandan Diaspora Demand Release of Arrested MPs

17 Aug 2018, 07:53 Comments 250 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Updates
CLOUD members in an earlier protest in Boston CLOUD

CLOUD members in an earlier protest in Boston Login to license this image from 1$.

In short
United under the Common League of the Ugandan Diaspora CLOUD, the group is calling for the unconditional release of Kyadondo East MP Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, Mityana Municipality MP Francis Zaake, Ntungamo Municipality MP Gerald Karuhanga, Jinja East MP Paul Mwiru, Arua MP Elect Kassiano Wadri and former Makindye East MP Micheal Mabikke.

 

Tagged with: solidarity home driver diaspora president magistrate court violence politician citizen arrest
Mentioned: office of the president gulu chef magistrate court parliament of uganda martin byakuleka ugandans arua bobi wine boston kassiano wadri paul mwiru gerald karuhanga mityana municipality robert kyagulanyi

IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.