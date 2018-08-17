Ugandan Diaspora Demand Release of Arrested MPs

CLOUD members in an earlier protest in Boston Login to license this image from 1$.

United under the Common League of the Ugandan Diaspora CLOUD, the group is calling for the unconditional release of Kyadondo East MP Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, Mityana Municipality MP Francis Zaake, Ntungamo Municipality MP Gerald Karuhanga, Jinja East MP Paul Mwiru, Arua MP Elect Kassiano Wadri and former Makindye East MP Micheal Mabikke.