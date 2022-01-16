Arua City Councilors Angered by Rejection of Nominees to City Service Commission, Land Board

In short
In December last the Year, Arua City Council nominated five members of the Arua City Service Commission and five others for the City Land Board. The names were submitted to the Ministry of Public Service and Lands for approval.
Arua City Councilors Angered by Rejection of Nominees to City Service Commission, Land Board16 Jan 2022, 11:49 Comments 104 Views Arua City, Arua, Uganda Local government Report
Sam Wadri Nyakua the Mayor Arua City Addressing the Council today on the rejection of Two Nominees at the City Hall.
In short
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.