Arua City Leaders Concerned About Surge in Covid-19 Cases

2 Jan 2022, 14:29 Comments 264 Views Arua City, Arua, Uganda Health Security Report
Alice Akello RCC Arua during a Press Briefing on the Covid19 Upsurge in Arua City today.

In short
According to records from the health department, 177 covid-19 cases have been reported from Monday to Thursday. Seven of the victims are nurses at Oli Health Center IV in Arua Central Division, 22 Police officers at Arua CPS

 

