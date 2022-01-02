In short
According to records from the health department, 177 covid-19 cases have been reported from Monday to Thursday. Seven of the victims are nurses at Oli Health Center IV in Arua Central Division, 22 Police officers at Arua CPS
Arua City Leaders Concerned About Surge in Covid-19 Cases
2 Jan 2022
