Arua City Mayor Pledges to Eliminate Tribal, Religious Conflicts

Sam Wadri Nyakua the new Mayor Arua City taking oath as his wife, the City Clerk Daniel Kawesi and Chief magistrate Daniel Lubowa look on at the Cityhall on Tuesday afternoon.

In short

In his inaugural speech on Tuesday, Nyakua said that the recently concluded political campaigns were based along tribal and religious lines which divided the electorate. According to Nyakua, he will promote unity and harmony in the new council.