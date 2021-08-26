Arua City Mayoral Election Petition Withdrawn

In short
During the preliminary hearing of the petition on Thursday at Arua High Court, Kato’s lawyer Paul Manzi asked Court for leave to withdraw the petition with an order that each party bears its own cost.
Sam Nyakua the Mayor Arua City Leaving Court with his Lawyers after the withdrawal of the petition against him by Isa Kato.
