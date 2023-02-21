Arua City Moves to Evict Occupants of One Stop Youth Center

In short
“Following the assessment of the leaking of the roofing of the One-stop youth center, the city council has decided to renovate the roof to avoid any further damage. During the Renovation, no person shall be allowed to occupy the premises," reads part of the letter.
Arua City Moves to Evict Occupants of One Stop Youth Center21 Feb 2023, 10:35 Comments 119 Views Arua City, Arua, Uganda Local government Human rights Northern Updates
In short
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.