Henry Lematia
20:11

Arua City Organizes Marathon to Fight Waste Mismanagement

16 Dec 2022, 20:00 Comments 29 Views Arua City, Arua, Uganda Environment Sport Local government Updates
A man walks past a landfill of uncollected garbage at Arua Main Market northern entrence

A man walks past a landfill of uncollected garbage at Arua Main Market northern entrence

In short
Leah Nabukeera Victoria, a director at Lush Environment Conservation Organisation says that they decided to intervene after they learnt about the acute shortage of garbage skips in the city which has been frustrating efforts to manage waste.

 

Tagged with: Arua City Garbage management Lush Environment Conservation Organisation

IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.