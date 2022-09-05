Henry Lematia
Arua City Rejects Directive on Barifa Eco-tourism Project

5 Sep 2022, 09:59 Comments 85 Views Arua City, Arua, Uganda Business and finance Environment Local government Updates
A side view of Arua central forest reserve Barifa in Arua City

In short
Juliet Mubi, a Public Relations Officer at NFA regrets the delayed issuance of a permit for the proposed development by the Arua City authorities. She says NFA followed the right procedure in leasing the forest land to Oguzu.

 

