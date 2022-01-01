William Mugisha
13:32

Arua City Residents Want Gov't to Take Over Community School

1 Jan 2022, 13:30 Comments 130 Views Arua City, Arua, Uganda Education Human rights Northern Updates
ONE OF THE CLASSROOM BLOCK AT ARIAVU PRI SCHOOL

ONE OF THE CLASSROOM BLOCK AT ARIAVU PRI SCHOOL

In short
The school also sometimes depends on unqualified teachers who are natives of the area and volunteers from the nearby villages who are not paid salaries.

 

Tagged with: Parents struggling to pay teachers' salaries
Mentioned: Ariavu primary school

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.