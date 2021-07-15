Candia Stephen
09:15

Arua City Taskforce Decries Loopholes in Home Based Care Management for COVID-19 Patients Top story

15 Jul 2021, 09:13 Comments 272 Views Arua, Uganda Health Human rights Report
Dr. Filbert Nyeko the Director Arua regional referral hospital stressing a point in favor of abondonement of Covi19 home based care.

Dr. Filbert Nyeko the Director Arua regional referral hospital stressing a point in favor of abondonement of Covi19 home based care.

In short
Dr. Filbert Nyeko, the Director of Arua Regional Referral Hospital, says that the management of patients placed under home-based especially in poor families is challenging due to congestion in homes and poor structures.

 

Tagged with: Covid19 homebased care

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.