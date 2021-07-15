In short
Dr. Filbert Nyeko, the Director of Arua Regional Referral Hospital, says that the management of patients placed under home-based especially in poor families is challenging due to congestion in homes and poor structures.
Arua City Taskforce Decries Loopholes in Home Based Care Management for COVID-19 Patients Top story15 Jul 2021, 09:13 Comments 272 Views Arua, Uganda Health Human rights Report
Dr. Filbert Nyeko the Director Arua regional referral hospital stressing a point in favor of abondonement of Covi19 home based care.
