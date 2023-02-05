Henry Lematia
Arua City to Collect UGX 2.3 Billion From Property Rate

5 Feb 2023
Arua city moves to roll out property tax

In short
According to the draft property valuation roll, a total of 7,230 properties have been assessed in the city to be taxed in the next five years. Of these 4,048 properties assessed are from Ayivu division; the remaining 3, 182 are from Arua central division.

 

