Arua City to Turn Former Sub County HQRs, HC 3s into COVID-19 Isolation Centers

In short
Dr. Godfrey Apangu, the Principal Health Officer Arua City, says that they have realized that most people placed under home-based care do not follow the Standard Operating Procedures-SOPs, which is spreading the pandemic.
Arua City to Turn Former Sub County HQRs, HC 3s into COVID-19 Isolation Centers7 Jul 2021, 13:41 Comments 160 Views Arua, Uganda Health Human rights Updates
In short
Tagged with: Covid19 Homebased Care
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.