Arua City to Turn Former Sub County HQRs, HC 3s into COVID-19 Isolation Centers

7 Jul 2021, 13:41 Comments 160 Views Arua, Uganda Health Human rights Updates
Members of Arua City Taskforce during a meeting.

Dr. Godfrey Apangu, the Principal Health Officer Arua City, says that they have realized that most people placed under home-based care do not follow the Standard Operating Procedures-SOPs, which is spreading the pandemic.

 

