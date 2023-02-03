Arua Council Differs Relocation of Military Police Barracks

In short
On Thursday, Arua High court granted an interim injunction restraining the council from discussing, resolving and reallocating the Military police barracks from Arua city to the district pending the disposal of the main application.
Arua Council Differs Relocation of Military Police Barracks3 Feb 2023, 16:24 Comments 87 Views Arua, Uganda Politics Security Local government Updates
