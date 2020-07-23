Arua Covid-19 Task Force Concerned About Influx of Foreigners

In short
According to the members, since the ban of public transport was lifted, many Congolese and South Sudanese nationals have continued to enter into Arua using the porous border points.
Arua Covid-19 Task Force Concerned About Influx of Foreigners23 Jul 2020, 16:22 Comments 104 Views Arua, Uganda Health Report
Arua Resident City Commissioner and chairman covid19 task force Nahori Oya speaking to URN on the illegal entry of DRC and S. Sudan nationals in to Arua.
