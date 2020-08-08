In short
Paul Bishop Drileba, the Arua District Health Officer, says they were forced to contravene the Covid19 Standard Operating Procedures-SOPs and reduce the mandatory quarantine period so as to cut on the high cost of keeping the suspects.
Arua Covid19 Taskforce Reduces Quarantine Period Citing Lack of Food
Arua DPC and head of covid19 taskforce team Dennis Ochama explaining challenges faced by security in enforcing SOPs on Friday.
