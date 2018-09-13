Arua Dismisses Ministry of Finance Audit Report

In short
The report which was released early this week by the Ministry showed Arua district scoring below average in key areas of production, the road sector and education.
Arua Dismisses Ministry of Finance Audit Report13 Sep 2018, 20:21 Comments 117 Views Arua, Uganda Local government Northern Report
Cosolate Olemaru district information officer Arua speakig to the Press on the MoFPED report that raked Arua amog the worst performig districts early this week.
