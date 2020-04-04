Arua District Gazettes Three Health Facilities to Manage COVID-19 Cases

In short
Under the preparedness arrangement, the former Ebola Isolation unit at Oli Health Centre IV has been set aside to receive and quarantine suspected cases, while the Mental Unit of Arua Regional Referral Hospital and part of Kuluva Hospital have been set aside for management and treatment of confirmed cases.
Arua, Uganda
A medical Personnel Taking the Temperature of a lady at the entrance to Arua regional referral hospital.
