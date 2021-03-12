Arua District Leaders Irked by Delays to Share Assets with City

In short
On July 1st last year, Terego district became autonomous from Arua and was given a share of the assets like office furniture and equipment, motor vehicles among others and at the same time Arua City became operational and left Vurra County as the only residual Arua district.
Arua District Leaders Irked by Delays to Share Assets with City12 Mar 2021, 17:09 Comments 138 Views Arua, Uganda Local government Report
In short
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.