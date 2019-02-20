In short
The prosecution alleges that the accused persons and others still at large, used their offices to divert 436 million Shillings that was meant for road works, and used it to pay individual officers allowances. The prosecution also alleges that the accused persons conspired to defraud the money in question before diverting it for their own benefit.
Arua District Officials Granted Bail
Kairu Jamirlu Kasajja the Town Clerk of Kapchorwa and Erejo Kamil Rajab, the Principal Treasurer of Arua Municipality Council Listening to court proceedings. Login to license this image from 1$.
