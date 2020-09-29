In short
The deceased in his sixties, has been a prominent businessman operating in Arua town and reportedly fell sick with flu and cough but was delayed at home, only to be rushed to Rhema private hospital later before he was referred to Arua hospital where he breathed his last.
Arua District Registers First Covid-19 Community Death. 29 Sep 2020
Tagged with: Paul Bishop Drileba covid19 community death
