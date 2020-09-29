Candia Stephen
12:08

Arua District Registers First Covid-19 Community Death. Top story

29 Sep 2020, 12:02 Comments 144 Views Arua, Uganda Health Human rights Security Report
Paul Bishop Drileba the DHO Arua speaking on the covid19 first community death in Arua.mp3

Paul Bishop Drileba the DHO Arua speaking on the covid19 first community death in Arua.mp3

In short
The deceased in his sixties, has been a prominent businessman operating in Arua town and reportedly fell sick with flu and cough but was delayed at home, only to be rushed to Rhema private hospital later before he was referred to Arua hospital where he breathed his last.

 

Tagged with: Paul Bishop Drileba covid19 community death

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.