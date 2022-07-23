Arua District to Establish Woodlands in Schools

In short
Under the project, each of the 49 primary schools and six secondary schools will receive assorted tree species seedlings worth 500 to be planted around the school.
The campaign “Greening Arua” seeks to conserve the environment and protect school buildings from strong winds.
Arua District to Establish Woodlands in Schools23 Jul 2022, 19:02 Comments 85 Views Arua, Uganda Environment Local government Updates
Some of the Neem tree seedlings that are meant to be ditributed to schools at National Forestry Authority Nusery bed in Arua City
