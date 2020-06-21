Arua FDC Officials Arrested for Holding Illegal Assembly

In short
Those arrested include Arua District FDC Returning Officer Hilal Naseem and Haji Abdallah Hakim, the FDC chairman, who were picked up from Continental Hotel along Arua-Rhino Camp Road where they were found addressing a press conference about the newly released election roadmap.
Arua FDC Officials Arrested for Holding Illegal Assembly21 Jun 2020, 23:13 Comments 104 Views Arua, Uganda Politics Crime Security Report
FDC Arua chairman Hajji Hakim (with jiuce in hand) and FDC Returning Officer Hilal Naseem (with grey hair) joined by their friends as they walked out of Arua CPS after being released without charge on Sunday afternoon.
