Arua Frontline Health Workers Sent Home Without Counseling

In short
A group of 51 health workers who have been managing the COVID-19 positive patients at Arua hospital were released after four of the Tanzanian truck drivers were discharged and handed over to the Ministry of Health upon recovery.
Arua Frontline Health Workers Sent Home Without Counseling17 May 2020, 17:09 Comments 83 Views Arua, Uganda Health Human rights Misc Report
Covid19 frontline health workers and drivers who were sent to start operating from home after spending over 20 days at the isolation center
In short
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.