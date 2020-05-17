Candia Stephen
17:11

Arua Frontline Health Workers Sent Home Without Counseling

17 May 2020, 17:09 Comments 83 Views Arua, Uganda Health Human rights Misc Report
Covid19 frontline health workers and drivers who were sent to start operating from home after spending over 20 days at the isolation center

Covid19 frontline health workers and drivers who were sent to start operating from home after spending over 20 days at the isolation center

In short
A group of 51 health workers who have been managing the COVID-19 positive patients at Arua hospital were released after four of the Tanzanian truck drivers were discharged and handed over to the Ministry of Health upon recovery.

 

Tagged with: arua hospital isolation center covid19 front line health workers

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.