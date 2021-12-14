Arua Hill FC Fans Disappointed Over 2-2 Draw with SC Villa

In short
Innocent Media, who came in as a substitute in the second half equalized the score in the 79th minute after successfully overrunning the SC Villa defence.
Arua Hill FC Fans Disappointed Over 2-2 Draw with SC Villa14 Dec 2021, 20:01 Comments 96 Views Arua City, Arua, Uganda Sport Report
SC Villa's Trivis Mutyaba tussling it out with Arua Hill's Atendele Geria during the game at Barifa Stadium today.
