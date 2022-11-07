Arua Hill SC-Ankara Partnership to Enhance Player Transfer

In short
Engineer Joel Aita, the Chairman of Arua Hill Sports Club, and Ozbalta Iskender, the vice president of Ankara Keçiörengücü signed the agreement on behalf of their respective clubs. According to Aita, the key priority of the MoU is technical cooperation and player transfer.
Arua Hill SC-Ankara Partnership to Enhance Player Transfer7 Nov 2022, 09:25 Comments 87 Views Arua City, Arua, Uganda Sport Northern Updates
Eng. Joel Aita, the Chairman of Arua Hill Sports Club (C) together with officials from Turkish club Ankara Keçiörengücü exchanging club jerseys in Arua City on Friday
