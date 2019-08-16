Candia Stephen
Arua Hospital Board Takes Oath after 2-Year Stalemate

16 Aug 2019, 17:09 Comments 99 Views Arua, Uganda Health Northern Report
Minister Joyce Moriku with RDC Nahori Oya, new members of the management Board and Arua hospital staff infront of the storage medical ward after the innaguration of the new board members on Friday.

In short
The absence of the Board of Directors since 2017 implied that there was no oversight role on the functions of the health facility whose services cover the districts of Adjumani, Arua, Koboko, Maracha, Moyo, Nebbi, Yumbe, Zombo, parts of South Sudan and the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

 

