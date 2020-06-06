Arua Hospital Discharges Three COVID-19 Patients

In short
The three, all adult male truck drivers; two from Oli division and one from Dadamu Sub County, in Arua district are part of 29 locals who were admitted at the regional COVID-19 treatment centre after testing positive from Elegu border and some of their contacts.
Arua RDC Nahori Oya handing over the covid19 discharge certificates to deputy Mayor Khalsum Abdu as Dr. Philbert Nyeko looks on.
