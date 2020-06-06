Candia Stephen
Arua Hospital Discharges Three COVID-19 Patients

6 Jun 2020
Arua RDC Nahori Oya handing over the covid19 discharge certificates to deputy Mayor Khalsum Abdu as Dr. Philbert Nyeko looks on.

The three, all adult male truck drivers; two from Oli division and one from Dadamu Sub County, in Arua district are part of 29 locals who were admitted at the regional COVID-19 treatment centre after testing positive from Elegu border and some of their contacts.

 

