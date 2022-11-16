In short
While receiving the CT scan from the Ministry of Health Wednesday on Wednesday, Dr. Alex Andema, the Director of Arua Regional Referral Hospital, said in the past they have been referring patients in need of CT scan services to Mulago Specialised hospital for diagnosis. According to Dr. Andema, the CT scan will not only help them improve service delivery at the facility but also reduce cost of referrals.
Arua Hospital Gets First CT Scan Machine
Arua Regional Referal hospital officials led by the director Dr. Alex Andima receiving CT scan machine
