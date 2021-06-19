Arua Hospital Releases Corpses to Relatives Without COVID-19 Test Results

In short
Manasseh Anziku says its is only the clinicians where the patient was managed who can advise on how to proceed with the body from the time of death to the funeral.
Arua Hospital Releases Corpses to Relatives Without COVID-19 Test Results19 Jun 2021, 17:39 Comments 90 Views Arua District, Uganda Health Northern Updates
Tagged with: COVID-19. Dead bodies. Relatives.
Mentioned: Arua Regional Referral Hospital
