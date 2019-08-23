Arua Hospital, Residents Bicker Over Land

In short
The land in contention measuring about an acre was encroached on by residents. In 2000, the same land was donated to the hospital by residents of Upper Bibia Cell.
Arua Hospital, Residents Bicker Over Land23 Aug 2019, 12:00 Comments 115 Views Arua, Uganda Health Environment Report
Part of Arua regional referral hospital land being used for agriculture by locals of Bibia lower Cell.
