Arua Hospital Runs Out of Protective Gowns for Health Workers

Dr Philbert Nyeko, the Director Arua regional referral hospital says due to the absence of the disposable gowns, they have now resorted to using overalls which were meant for Ebola.
Arua Hospital Runs Out of Protective Gowns for Health Workers11 Jul 2020, 08:14 Comments 156 Views Arua, Uganda Health Human rights Security Updates
Medical workers dressed in disposable gowns ready to receive four covid19 positive truck drivers at Arua hospital.
