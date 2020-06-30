Arua Hospital to Send Covid-19 Samples to Adjumani Hospital Labaratory

In short
Adjumani hospital laboratory currently has a capacity of testing up to 500 samples a day and West Nile collects between 90 and 150 samples from COVID-19 suspects.
Arua Hospital to Send Covid-19 Samples to Adjumani Hospital Labaratory30 Jun 2020, 08:56 Comments 107 Views Arua, Uganda Health Human rights Misc Report
Arua hospital director Dr. Philbert Nyeko addressing district task force members on the covid19 situation at the district yard.
In short
Tagged with: congolese refugees covid19 tests
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.