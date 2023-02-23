Arua Kadhi to ‘Name and Shame’ Muslims Found Involved in Sodomy

In short
According to Sheikh Abu Jaffer, he will not protect any Muslim faithful who will be found practicing homosexuality within the Arua Muslim district since Islam strictly prohibits same-sex relationships.
Arua Kadhi to ‘Name and Shame’ Muslims Found Involved in Sodomy23 Feb 2023, 15:58 Comments 100 Views Arua City, Arua, Uganda Religion Lifestyle Northern Updates
In short
Tagged with: Arua Muslim District Homosexuality
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.