Arua Kadhi to ‘Name and Shame’ Muslims Found Involved in Sodomy

Sheikh Abu Jaffer, the Kadhi of Arua Muslim District

In short
According to Sheikh Abu Jaffer, he will not protect any Muslim faithful who will be found practicing homosexuality within the Arua Muslim district since Islam strictly prohibits same-sex relationships.

 

