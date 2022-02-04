Arua Main Market Develops ‘Cracks’ Days After Occupancy

In short
The market constructed under the Market and Agricultural Trade Improvement Program-MATIP II developed cracks just days after vendors occupied it, in what was supposed to be a celebration after enduring more than two years of poor sanitation, lack of space and coldness in a makeshift market.
Arua Main Market Develops ‘Cracks’ Days After Occupancy4 Feb 2022, 09:33 Comments 153 Views Arua City, Arua, Uganda Business and finance Report
In short
Tagged with: Nelson Dada arua main market construction project
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.