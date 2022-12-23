Henry Lematia
Arua Main Market Vendors Refuse to Pay Dues

23 Dec 2022, 19:07 Comments 95 Views Arua City, Arua, Uganda Business and finance Local government Northern Updates
The main entrence of the newly constructed Arua main market in Arua city

In short
Moses Adriko, the Secretary for finance planning and administration says that the city is choking with unpaid utilities in the market since the vendors have not been paying the dues. He further expressed fears that the market risk operating without the utilities if the matter is resolved.

 

