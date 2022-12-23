Arua Main Market Vendors Refuse to Pay Dues

In short
Moses Adriko, the Secretary for finance planning and administration says that the city is choking with unpaid utilities in the market since the vendors have not been paying the dues. He further expressed fears that the market risk operating without the utilities if the matter is resolved.
Arua Main Market Vendors Refuse to Pay Dues23 Dec 2022, 19:07 Comments 95 Views Arua City, Arua, Uganda Business and finance Local government Northern Updates
In short
Tagged with: Arua Central Market Vendors decline to pay dues street vending
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.