Arua Market Appeals Committee Starts Hearing Space Allocation Complaints

Arua main market Appeals Committee has begun hearing complaints of more than 500 registered vendors who were left out during the recent allocation of spaces at the newly constructed market.
22 Feb 2022, 16:39 Arua City, Arua, Uganda
Tagged with: The five-member committee that is sitting at Arua central division headquarters has been given a month to hear the complaints from the affected vendors before presenting their findings to the city town clerk for action.
