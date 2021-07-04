Arua Mobile Money Conman Arrested

In short
David Ojwiga, the acting West Nile Region Criminal Investigations Officer, says that they netted the suspect after one of his victims spotted him in Arua city town and alerted police. He says that they have already received more than eight complaints from mobile money agents in Arua town accusing Leku of conning of them of millions of Shillings from their business.
Arua Mobile Money Conman Arrested4 Jul 2021, 13:19 Comments 143 Views Arua City, Arua, Uganda Crime Business and finance Security Report
Tagged with: David Ojwiga CIID W. Nile Mobile Money Conman
