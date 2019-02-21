Candia Stephen
Arua Modern Taxi Park Commissioned

First Deputy Prime Minister Gen. Moses Ali cutting the tape to officially commission the new Arua Taxi park as MP Wadri and Minister Chris Baryomusi and other officials cheer . Candia Stephen

Construction of the taxi park was funded by the World Bank under the Uganda Support to Municipal Infrastructural Development-USMID at a cost of over 8 billion shillings.

 

