Arua Modern Taxi Park Commissioned

Construction of the taxi park was funded by the World Bank under the Uganda Support to Municipal Infrastructural Development-USMID at a cost of over 8 billion shillings.
Arua Modern Taxi Park Commissioned21 Feb 2019, 16:17 Comments 140 Views Arua, Uganda Business and finance Local government Report
First Deputy Prime Minister Gen. Moses Ali cutting the tape to officially commission the new Arua Taxi park as MP Wadri and Minister Chris Baryomusi and other officials cheer .
