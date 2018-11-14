Arua Mosque Re-opened

In short
The new RDC of Arua Nahori Oyaa met the Muslim factions and ordered the Mosque should be re-opened. Oyaa warned the factions against any further violence, saying holy places should not be guarded by armed men.
Muktar Mosque in Arua Municipality which has been reopened after four days of closure following clashes between Moslem factions last Friday.
