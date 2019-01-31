Candia Stephen
07:46

Arua Municipal Council Speaker Arrested for Defilement

31 Jan 2019, 07:46 Comments 114 Views Arua, Uganda Crime Report
A copy of the Police summon letter to Faraj that led to his arrest today to answer a case of defilement Candia Stephen

A copy of the Police summon letter to Faraj that led to his arrest today to answer a case of defilement

In short
Night Asara, the Chairperson of the Women Caucus and Arua hill LC V councilor, says they took interest in the matter when Faraj stopped convening council meetings from September last year when he committed the offense.

 

Tagged with: arua municipal council speaker arrested for defilement

IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.