Arua Municipal Council Speaker Arrested for Defilement

In short
Night Asara, the Chairperson of the Women Caucus and Arua hill LC V councilor, says they took interest in the matter when Faraj stopped convening council meetings from September last year when he committed the offense.
Arua Municipal Council Speaker Arrested for Defilement31 Jan 2019, 07:46 Comments 114 Views Arua, Uganda Crime Report
A copy of the Police summon letter to Faraj that led to his arrest today to answer a case of defilement
In short
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.