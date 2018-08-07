Arua Municipality Candidates Set Priorities Ahead of By-Election

In short
The Candidates are promising modern health centres, fast-tracking Arua City status, re-development of Arua Airfield into an International Airport, provision of clean and safe water, improving Education performance and equipping health facilities with drugs.
Arua Municipality Candidates Set Priorities Ahead of By-Election7 Aug 2018, 16:12 Comments 142 Views Arua, Uganda Politics Updates
Robert Ejiku an Independentt Candidate for Arua Municipality Parliamentary by-election
