Candia Stephen
16:13

Arua Municipality Candidates Set Priorities Ahead of By-Election

7 Aug 2018, 16:12 Comments 142 Views Arua, Uganda Politics Updates
Robert Ejiku an Independentt Candidate for Arua Municipality Parliamentary by-election Candia Stephen

Robert Ejiku an Independentt Candidate for Arua Municipality Parliamentary by-election

In short
The Candidates are promising modern health centres, fast-tracking Arua City status, re-development of Arua Airfield into an International Airport, provision of clean and safe water, improving Education performance and equipping health facilities with drugs.

 

Tagged with: constructing order markets in west nile arua municipality parliamentary candidates

IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.