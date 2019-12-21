In short
The 40,000 Seater Stadium complex comprising Business units and Apartments is being constructed by Joadah Consults with funding from Development Infrastructure, a local construction company at a tune of over UGX 20 Billion.
Arua Municipality Councilors Impressed by Progress on Multi-Billion Stadium
Managing Director Joadah Consult Eng. Joel Aita explaining to the Mayor Isa Kato and Councilors the progress of works on the Stadium today.
