Arua Municipality Remains Calm after MP-Elect Wadri Bail

In short
At the time the decision was made, there were reports in Arua that Kassiano Wadris supporters were mobilizing to give him a grand reception from Pakwach town to Arua town upon his release. But the condition shattered their plan and up to now his campaign office in Lemerijoa road in River Oli division remains deserted.
Arua Municipality Remains Calm after MP-Elect Wadri Bail27 Aug 2018, 20:01 Comments 163 Views Arua, Uganda Court Parliament Politics Report
In short
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.